Head to Head Analysis: IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) vs. CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and CEVA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.70 billion 2.27 $597.55 million $6.33 15.86 CEVA $122.71 million 7.37 $400,000.00 $0.01 3,895.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. IAC/InterActiveCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 15.92% -0.06% -0.04% CEVA 0.32% 1.15% 0.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IAC/InterActiveCorp and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 11 0 2.92 CEVA 0 0 5 0 3.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus price target of $171.17, indicating a potential upside of 70.50%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $62.60, indicating a potential upside of 60.72%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than CEVA.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats CEVA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.