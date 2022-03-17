Head to Head Review: Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) and National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

National Grid pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

National Grid has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Grid and Kinetik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Grid 0 7 5 0 2.42 Kinetik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kinetik has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than National Grid.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Grid and Kinetik’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Grid $19.33 billion 2.79 $2.15 billion N/A N/A Kinetik $160.62 million 6.28 $99.22 million $5.13 12.11

National Grid has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of National Grid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Grid and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Grid N/A N/A N/A Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94%

Summary

Kinetik beats National Grid on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator. The UK Gas Transmission segment includes the gas transmission networks in Great Britain and system operator in Great Britain. The U.S. Regulated segment involves gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks, and electricity transmission networks in New York and New England. The National Grid Ventures and Other segment comprises all commercial operations in metering with a focus on investment and future activities in emerging growth areas. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

