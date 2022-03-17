Head to Head Review: SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) vs. AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of AppFolio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SPS Commerce and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 11.57% 10.10% 8.02% AppFolio 0.29% 0.35% 0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SPS Commerce and AppFolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86 AppFolio 0 2 0 0 2.00

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus price target of $168.86, suggesting a potential upside of 32.66%. AppFolio has a consensus price target of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.52%. Given SPS Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than AppFolio.

Volatility and Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and AppFolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $385.28 million 11.90 $44.60 million $1.21 105.20 AppFolio $359.37 million 10.67 $1.03 million $0.03 3,688.23

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than AppFolio. SPS Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats AppFolio on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

AppFolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase. The company was founded by Brian Donahoo, Klaus Schauser and Jonathan Walker in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

