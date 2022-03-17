Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 2,039 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 218 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $5,862.02.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $130,103.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 1,048,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,180. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $60,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

HCAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

