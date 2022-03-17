Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTA. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE HTA opened at $30.62 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 295.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

