Heartland Express, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,748,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 245,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after purchasing an additional 218,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,898,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

