HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €68.00 ($74.73) price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.42 ($78.48).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI opened at €58.60 ($64.40) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €61.55 and a 200 day moving average of €63.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($89.05). The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.