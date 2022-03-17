Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.63. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 101,042 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $715.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

