Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Boston Partners raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,345,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,972,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 971,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $45.40.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

