Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.86.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 24,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $2,485,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 934,015 shares of company stock worth $89,490,827 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,842,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $97.14. 3,203,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,456. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

