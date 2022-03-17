HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGC) Short Interest Update

HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HHG Capital in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HHG Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in HHG Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in HHG Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,830,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in HHG Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHG Capital stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. HHG Capital has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

HHG Capital Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HHG Capital Corporation is based in Singapore.

