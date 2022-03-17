Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,825 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,995 ($25.94) to GBX 1,825 ($23.73) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of HILS stock opened at GBX 1,476 ($19.19) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,482.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,681.50. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,175 ($15.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,922 ($24.99). The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.73.
Hill & Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.
