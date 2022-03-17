Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,852 shares of company stock worth $669,503. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 49,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.17.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

