HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. HireQuest had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 48,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,168. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $240.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HireQuest by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HireQuest by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HireQuest by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HQI. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

About HireQuest (Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

