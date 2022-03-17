HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

HireRight stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86. HireRight has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $475,518,000. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $264,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $26,695,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $26,621,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $24,176,000.

