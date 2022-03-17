Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.25. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 269 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Walter T. Colquitt III sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $29,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 45.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 1,579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.