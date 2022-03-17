Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 102,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -628.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

