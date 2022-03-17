Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 56,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,569,000 after buying an additional 917,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after buying an additional 107,127 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 87,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.