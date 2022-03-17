Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 150,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,867,179 shares.The stock last traded at $23.85 and had previously closed at $22.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $9,020,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 686.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 871,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 760,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 150,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 52,794 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2,946.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 895,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 866,280 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

