Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HUM traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $441.34. 66,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,435. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Humana by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

