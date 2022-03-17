Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on the stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17) on Monday. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.86. The company has a market cap of £52.15 million and a PE ratio of -16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider Thomas Hill acquired 50,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,152.15). Also, insider Daniel E. Betts purchased 185,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($31,274.38).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

