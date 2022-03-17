Hydra (HYDRA) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $9.23 or 0.00022568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hydra has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $79.47 million and approximately $620,967.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.20 or 0.06868505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,913.55 or 0.99998374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040778 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,982,637 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

