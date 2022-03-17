IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 10,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 787,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 321,548 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 121,318 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.38. 6,141,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368,857. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

