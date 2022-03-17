IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 2,565 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,451,000 after acquiring an additional 390,815 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 375,915 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,590,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,823 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.85. 2,429,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,825. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.21 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

