IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $470.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,518. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.52 and a 12 month high of $478.00. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $451.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

