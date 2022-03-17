IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Datadog were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $418,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 721,839 shares of company stock valued at $113,256,153. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $11.30 on Thursday, hitting $132.24. 5,701,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,099. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,888.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

