IBM Retirement Fund Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $543.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,579. The stock has a market cap of $240.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $513.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $322.38 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

