IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,086,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,154. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $212.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

