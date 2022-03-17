IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,508 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,205,000 after acquiring an additional 94,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.81.

PH traded up $6.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.91. The stock had a trading volume of 653,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,589. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $268.51 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

