IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,149 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after acquiring an additional 68,322 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 28.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLT traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $149.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,172. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average is $142.61. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total value of $432,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

