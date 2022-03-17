IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,263 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

DLR stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.97. 13,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average is $154.46. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

