IBM Retirement Fund Sells 8,654 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,173,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,196. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.08. The stock has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

