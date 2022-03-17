Icon Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,518,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after buying an additional 580,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,479,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after buying an additional 481,914 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,385,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after buying an additional 295,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Barclays increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 3.54. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.