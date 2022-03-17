Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,395,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,968,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $160.27 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.