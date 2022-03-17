Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $399,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 385.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 140,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $203.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.