Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,888 shares of company stock worth $29,248,498 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

