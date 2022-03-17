Icon Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $221.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.91 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.82 and its 200 day moving average is $243.97.

