Idle (IDLE) Tops One Day Volume of $705.00

Idle (IDLE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Idle has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $705.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002816 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.86 or 0.06853906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,938.22 or 0.99857951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041401 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,972,785 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

