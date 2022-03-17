IFP Advisors Inc Has $26,000 Stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $237,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $1,045,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 72,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $1,224,529.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick J. Leonberger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $2,512,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,450 shares of company stock worth $4,099,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS LWLG opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

