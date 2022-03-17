IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,250 Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:LWLG opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 35,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $362,799.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 72,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $1,224,529.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,450 shares of company stock worth $4,099,830. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

