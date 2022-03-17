IFP Advisors Inc Sells 273 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $4,117,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $679,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $1,228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,417,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $281.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.85 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

