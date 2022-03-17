IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,199 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

