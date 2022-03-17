ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ICCC traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 9,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,975. The company has a market cap of $69.83 million, a PE ratio of -899.10 and a beta of 0.69. ImmuCell has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ImmuCell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ImmuCell by 21.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.