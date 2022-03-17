ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 331,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 621,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,703. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies ( NASDAQ:IPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

