ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.91. 67,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,025. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

