Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) PT Lowered to €27.00

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IDEXY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of IDEXY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 326,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,378. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.