Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) PT Lowered to €27.00

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on IDEXY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.
Shares of IDEXY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 326,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,378. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
