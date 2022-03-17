Informa (LON:INF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 685 ($8.91) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 568 ($7.39) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 647.17 ($8.42).

LON INF opened at GBX 594 ($7.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($8.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 566.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 540.53.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

