Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.20.

NYSE NGVT opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.08.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

