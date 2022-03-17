Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of INZY opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $22.94.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

