Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Chairman Dan Mondor Sells 61,288 Shares of Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Mondor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of Inseego stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $421.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inseego by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inseego by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inseego by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 433,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Inseego by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Inseego by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

